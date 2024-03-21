1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.14. 15,125,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,540,398. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

