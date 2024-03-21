1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

MU stock traded up $14.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.05. 49,866,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,514,527. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

