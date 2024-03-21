1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $26.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $722.05. 234,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.89.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

