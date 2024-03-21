19,277 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 2,729,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,669. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

