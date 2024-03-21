1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $184,562.26 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $238.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

