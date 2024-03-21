2,270 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.39 on Thursday, hitting $394.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,615. The firm has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.54 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

