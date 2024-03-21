26,138 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,465 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

