2,662 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IUSV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 391,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

