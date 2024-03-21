2,716 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

