300 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.56 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

