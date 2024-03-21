3M (NYSE:MMM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

