42-coin (42) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77.98

42-coin (42) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, 42-coin has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $55,908.78 or 0.83710770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $77.98 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00018201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00130354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000048 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

