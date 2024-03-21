4,330 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. 7,277,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,281,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

