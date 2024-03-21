4,667 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPME traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $98.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

