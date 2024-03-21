630 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.90. 7,299,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

