73,093 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises about 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 235,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $31.23.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

