Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.90-6.90 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 12.2 %

ASO opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

