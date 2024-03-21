Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Cap of $167.32 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $167.32 million and $17.95 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.18401127 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $28,793,616.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

