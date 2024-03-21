Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.97-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.970-12.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.38.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $380.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.67. Accenture has a one year low of $253.03 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Accenture by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

