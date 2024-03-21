Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $417.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $417.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $380.44 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $253.03 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.67. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $20,732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 649,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company's stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

