Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $316,804.91 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $316,804.91 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

