Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $193.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $266.05.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

