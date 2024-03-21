Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) & Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Critical Survey

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Solutions and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovid 0 1 1 0 2.50

Innovid has a consensus price target of $1.93, indicating a potential downside of 18.78%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A Innovid -22.81% -8.92% -6.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.22 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovid $139.88 million 2.40 -$31.91 million ($0.23) -10.30

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services; and retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services which includes retail experiential and private label, as well as digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

