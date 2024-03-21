AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 18,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 41,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

AEON Biopharma Trading Down 12.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEON Biopharma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $19,827,000.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

