Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Marinus Verwijs Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $138,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AVTE stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,546. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

