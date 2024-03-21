Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

