AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $449.12. 18,172,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,583,879. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $304.77 and a 1-year high of $449.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

