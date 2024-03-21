Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $237.56. 610,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

