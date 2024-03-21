Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.90

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.90 and last traded at $168.27, with a volume of 1670637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,303,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,121,869 shares of company stock worth $160,298,641 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

