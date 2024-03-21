Alain Bergeron Sells 5,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00.

Shares of IAG traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$86.92. 54,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,464. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3508982 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.85.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

