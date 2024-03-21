Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 713,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

