Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 0.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)'s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $74.74 and last traded at $74.48. 4,826,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,621,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

