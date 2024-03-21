Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

