Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.36. 244,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.86. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

