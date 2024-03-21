Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Stephen Bohanon Sells 29,052 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

