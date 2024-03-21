Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.30

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Group International Stock Up 1.3 %

LON:ALPH opened at GBX 1,814 ($23.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £780.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,297.10 and a beta of 1.67. Alpha Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,340 ($29.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,679 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,744.71.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

