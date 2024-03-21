Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.30

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Group International Stock Up 1.3 %
LON:ALPH opened at GBX 1,814 ($23.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £780.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,297.10 and a beta of 1.67. Alpha Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,340 ($29.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,679 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,744.71.
Alpha Group International Company Profile
