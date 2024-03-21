Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Asio Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,272,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,375,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

