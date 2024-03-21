Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $149.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,951,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

