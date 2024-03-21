Altair Engineering’s (ALTR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $85.64. 105,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -658.31, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.43. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,427 shares of company stock worth $14,108,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

