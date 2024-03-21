Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 90,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,088,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,673 shares of company stock worth $950,978. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 572,300 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Altus Power by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Altus Power by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 678,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

