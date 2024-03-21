Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $197.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

