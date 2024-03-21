Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 50,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,818. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ambarella by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

