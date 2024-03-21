American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $230.21. 1,814,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,641. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $177.91. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

