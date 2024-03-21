American Resources (AREC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 39,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.39. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

