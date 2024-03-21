American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.9 %

AMS stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

