AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.89

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $184.89 and last traded at $182.97, with a volume of 63028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

