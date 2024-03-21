Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

