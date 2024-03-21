Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stericycle, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

