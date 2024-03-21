Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 17th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

