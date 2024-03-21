Analysts Set Expectations for Stericycle, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stericycle

Stericycle Trading Down 1.2 %

Stericycle stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.